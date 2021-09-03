BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MUJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 27,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

