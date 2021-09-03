BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MYJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 29,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

