BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.