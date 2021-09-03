BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 334,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

