BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,075.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $43.00 EPS.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $950.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $897.80 and its 200-day moving average is $833.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

