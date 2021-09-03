BLAST Market Cap Tops $24,186.45 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $24,186.45 and approximately $873.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005824 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

