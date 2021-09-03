BlockBank Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $1.30 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.84 or 0.00784271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046629 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,298 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.