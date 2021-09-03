Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $532,085.29 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $532,085.29 and approximately $994.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

