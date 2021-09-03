BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$551,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$860,722.16. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$9,245,711.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,677.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

