BMO Capital Markets Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$70.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.22.

STLC opened at C$49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.16. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$9.16 and a 52-week high of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

