Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.70. 52,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,784. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

