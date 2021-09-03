Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 316,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

