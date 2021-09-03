Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 66 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.42. 204,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.11. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

