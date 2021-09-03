Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day moving average is $240.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

