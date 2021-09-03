Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 39,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,871,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.1% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 276,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $38.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,865.74. 1,606,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,650.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,376.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.