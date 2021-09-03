Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 114 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.66. 154,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,457. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

