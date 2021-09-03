BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $319,170.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00009040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.40 or 1.00069814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,623 coins and its circulating supply is 903,835 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.