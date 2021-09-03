Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $104,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,303.00. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 228.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.