Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $140.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

