BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 67,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,803. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.