Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.