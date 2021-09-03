Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

