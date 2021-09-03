Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $251,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $272.67 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

