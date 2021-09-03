Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $513,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

ADC stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

