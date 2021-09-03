Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of NeoPhotonics worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $508.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,139 shares of company stock valued at $492,675 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

