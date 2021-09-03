Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 364 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,313,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

