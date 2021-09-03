Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 54,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 254,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 119,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

