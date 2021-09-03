British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $549.80

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 549.80 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 549.60 ($7.18), with a volume of 281484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.09).

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.48. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,298.

British Land Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

