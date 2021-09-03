Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

