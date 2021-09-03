Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

