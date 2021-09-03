Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

AVGO stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

