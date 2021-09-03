Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 329,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

