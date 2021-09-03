Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTT. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.