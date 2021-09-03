Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTT. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

