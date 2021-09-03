Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $615.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Guess? by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Guess? by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guess? by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Guess? by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 809,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.