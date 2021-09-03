Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock worth $910,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

