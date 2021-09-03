Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $313,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,028 shares of company stock worth $7,308,161 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -161.00.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

