Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.