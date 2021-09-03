Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $471.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.19 million and the highest is $492.25 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $72.30. 5,258,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

