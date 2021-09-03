Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.65. 632,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,919. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

