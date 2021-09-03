Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.57. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $228.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

