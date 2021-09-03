Brokerages Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $22.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.29 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

