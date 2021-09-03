Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

AEIS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $89.16. 2,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 107,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

