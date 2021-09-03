Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.17. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.99. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

