Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce $3.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

