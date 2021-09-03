Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 750,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $808.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

