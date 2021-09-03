Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

