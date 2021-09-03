Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.