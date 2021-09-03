Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). PROS reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

NYSE PRO opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.