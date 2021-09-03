Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $273,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,767. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.