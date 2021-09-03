Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $495.84

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $530.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AVGO traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.82. 118,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

