Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $29.60

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 561,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.